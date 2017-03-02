A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares retreated from near two-year highs to end lower on Thursday as investors booked profit in pharmaceutical and realty stocks such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and DLF Ltd.

The Nifty closed down 0.51 percent at 8,899.75 after rising as much as 0.52 percent earlier in the session to 8,992.50, its highest since March 2015 and on the verge of surpassing a key psychological level of 9,000.

The benchmark Sensex ended 0.5 percent lower at 28,839.79 after gaining as much as 0.56 percent to its highest since March 2015.

Sun Pharma shares fell 2.66 percent, while DLF declined 8.06 percent.

(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)