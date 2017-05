A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell on Tuesday after hitting two-year closing highs in the previous session, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers ahead of state elections results, including that of the key state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Nifty closed down 0.18 percent at 8,946.90, after closing at its highest since March 2015 on Monday. The benchmark Sensex ended 0.17 percent lower at 28,999.56.

Financial stocks fell, led by Axis Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd. Both dropped more than 1.5 percent each.

