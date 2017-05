A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Monday as investors largely kept to the sidelines following a disappointing start to the earnings season last week after Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) issued a lower-than-expected revenue guidance.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.13 percent at 9,139.30, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.16 percent lower at 29,413.66.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru)