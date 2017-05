A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended nearly unchanged on Wednesday as caution set in ahead of a slew of corporate results this week, particularly banks, although a forecast for an average monsoon gave a leg-up to the market sentiment.

The Nifty ended down 0.02 percent at 9,103.50, while the benchmark Sensex closed 0.06 percent higher at 29,336.57.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)