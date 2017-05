A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

The Nifty closed up 0.36 percent at 9,136.40, posting its first gain in six sessions.

The benchmark Sensex ended 0.29 percent higher at 29,422.39.

