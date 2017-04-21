Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended lower in a volatile trading session on Friday, ahead of the expiry of futures and options contracts next week, with indexes posting their second straight weekly loss.

The broader Nifty closed down 0.19 percent at 9,119.40, losing 0.34 percent for the week.

The benchmark Sensex ended 0.19 percent lower at 29,365.30, down 0.33 percent for the week.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose as much as 2.52 percent to a record high after reporting a slightly better-than-expected 18.3 percent rise in quarterly profit.

