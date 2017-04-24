Indian brokers trade during a special one-hour trading session at a brokerage firm in Mumbai January 18, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Indian shares closed 1 percent higher on Monday, posting their biggest daily percentage gains in nearly six weeks following a slew of good quarterly results including from HDFC Bank Ltd and cement makers.

Sentiment was also lifted after the market's favoured candidate, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the French presidential election.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 1.08 percent at 9,217.95, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.99 percent higher at 29,655.84. HDFC Bank closed 2.44 percent higher.

Both indexes posted their biggest daily percentage gains since March 14.

(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)