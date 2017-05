A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited key corporate results including that of ICICI Bank Ltd, while the market watch for the outcome of a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.02 percent at 9,311.95, while the benchmark BSE Senex ended 0.09 percent lower at 29,894.8.

(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)