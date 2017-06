Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares rose on Monday, led by a rally in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd after the companies said they were exploring a merger, while lenders gained after the government further empowered the central bank to tackle bad debts in the sector.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.31 percent higher at 9,314.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.23 percent at 29,926.15.

Ambuja Cements rose about 5.8 percent, while ACC rose 3.1 percent. State Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Baroda gained about 1 percent each.

(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)