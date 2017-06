A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Indian shares edged up at the close of trade on Thursday after retreating from record highs earlier in the day, with auto stocks boosted by expectations interest rates will fall after an official forecast of a better monsoon eased inflation fears.

The Nifty closed up 0.16 percent at 9,422.40, while the Sensex ended marginally higher at 30,250.98.

The NSE Auto index rose 1.04 percent, led by gains in Eicher Motors, which closed up 5.7 percent.

