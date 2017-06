A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The NSE Nifty posted its fourth session of losses in five on Wednesday as investors were unnerved by border tensions with Pakistan and on the expiry of derivatives contracts this week.

The Nifty closed 0.27 percent lower at 9,360.55, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 0.21 percent at 30,301.64.

However, Tata Motors Ltd rose 4.2 percent after posting better-than-expected earnings late on Tuesday.

