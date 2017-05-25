Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The Sensex hit a record high late in the session on Thursday as banks rallied on continued hopes of central bank and government action to tackle bad debt in the sector, with sentiment further boosted by gains in Asian shares.

The benchmark Sensex rose 1.48 percent to end at 30,750.03 points, after earlier climbing to a record high of 30,793.43.

Banking stocks surged, with the Nifty Bank Index rising as much as 3.25 percent to a record high.

