Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
The Sensex hit a record high late in the session on Thursday as banks rallied on continued hopes of central bank and government action to tackle bad debt in the sector, with sentiment further boosted by gains in Asian shares.
The benchmark Sensex rose 1.48 percent to end at 30,750.03 points, after earlier climbing to a record high of 30,793.43.
Banking stocks surged, with the Nifty Bank Index rising as much as 3.25 percent to a record high.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
