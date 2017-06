Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.

The Sensex, which fell 0.04 percent on Wednesday, posted its fifth consecutive monthly gain.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.03 percent, but gained 3.4 percent for May.

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)