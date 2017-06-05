Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.12 percent at 31,309.49, having risen as much as 0.26 percent to a record high.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.22 percent higher at 9,675.10, after hitting a high of 9,687.20.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)