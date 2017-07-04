FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sensex, Nifty slip on profit-booking; energy firms gain
#Money News
July 4, 2017 / 7:19 AM / in a day

Sensex, Nifty slip on profit-booking; energy firms gain

1 Min Read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016.Danish Siddiqui/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a three-session winning streak to end slightly lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd, but energy shares rose on lower global oil prices.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.04 percent to 31,209.79, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,613.30.

Cigarette maker ITC Ltd, which hit a record high on Monday, ended 1.5 percent lower, while Reliance Industries Ltd rose nearly 3 percent.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

