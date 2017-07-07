FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty ends lower, but rises 1.5 percent on week
July 7, 2017 / 7:04 AM / in 2 days

Nifty ends lower, but rises 1.5 percent on week

1 Min Read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016.Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty ended marginally lower on Friday tracking weaker global markets, but a late surge in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd erased some losses, helping it snap a three-week losing streak.

The broader NIfty fell 0.09 percent to end at 9,665.80, but rose 1.5 percent on week, its biggest weekly gain since late May.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.03 percent at 31,360.63, but rose 1.42 percent for the week.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd jumped as much as 3.83 percent to their highest since May 2, 2008 on expectations of better quarterly results.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

