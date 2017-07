A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016.

(Reuters) - India's main stock indexes closed at their highest ever levels for a third day running on Wednesday, as shares of energy companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd advanced on the back of higher crude prices.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.18 percent at 31,804.82 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.31 percent higher at 9,816.1.