Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015.

REUTERS - Indian shares recovered on Wednesday as cigarette maker ITC (ITC.NS) rebounded and drugmakers gained on hopes of U.S. regulatory approvals and the launches of new drugs.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.74 percent higher at 9,899.60, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.77 percent to 31,955.35.

Shares in ITC rose 2.4 percent, while Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS) closed 4.3 percent higher.