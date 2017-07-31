Sensex ends at record closing high; SBI top gainer

FILE PHOTO: The new logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is pictured at the podium of the venue of a news conference after the announcement of SBI's fourth quarter results, in Kolkata, India May 19, 2017.

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended at a record closing high on Monday led by State Bank of India after the nation's biggest lender cut deposit rates on the majority of its savings accounts while investors awaited a rate cut by the central bank later this week.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.63 percent at 10,077.10, a record closing high, and notched up a monthly gain of 5.84 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.63 percent higher at 32,514.94, also a record-high close, and gained 5.15 percent during the month.