a day ago
Sensex ends at record closing high; SBI top gainer
#Money News
July 31, 2017 / 7:06 AM / a day ago

Sensex ends at record closing high; SBI top gainer

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The new logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is pictured at the podium of the venue of a news conference after the announcement of SBI's fourth quarter results, in Kolkata, India May 19, 2017.Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended at a record closing high on Monday led by State Bank of India after the nation's biggest lender cut deposit rates on the majority of its savings accounts while investors awaited a rate cut by the central bank later this week.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.63 percent at 10,077.10, a record closing high, and notched up a monthly gain of 5.84 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.63 percent higher at 32,514.94, also a record-high close, and gained 5.15 percent during the month.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

