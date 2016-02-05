India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI India's stock markets rose 1.1 percent on Friday as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of India(SBI.NS) recovered from recent sharp losses, but the key indexes were still headed for a fourth weekly loss in five, highlighting fragile investor sentiment.
The broader Nifty ended up 1.15 percent, posting a second consecutive daily gain, but lost 1 percent on the week.
The benchmark Sensex gained 1.14 percent, but posted a 1 percent weekly loss.
SBI surged 3.3 percent after falling 12.1 percent over the last five trading sessions.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.