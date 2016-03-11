Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI Indians stock markets edged higher on Friday in a volatile session as energy companies such as Reliance Industries rallied after the country simplified oil and gas licensing rules, while property developers gained after parliament passed a real estate bill.

The broader Nifty rose 0.32 percent to end at 7,510.20 after spending the day swinging between gains and losses as investors also booked profits in recent outperformers.

For the week, the broader index rose 0.33 percent, marking a second consecutive weekly gain.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.38 percent to end at 24,717.99 points.

Reliance Industries rose 0.27 percent, while DLF Ltd gained 0.47 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Anand Basu)