Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
Indian stock markets clawed back losses to close higher on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down healthcare stocks such as Lupin (LUPN.NS) and as a rise in crude oil prices propped up global markets.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.53 percent to end at 24,682.48, while the broader Nifty ended up 0.51 percent at 7,498.75.
Healthcare stocks such as Cipla (CIPL.NS) gained 1.1 percent after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Tuesday, while Lupin shares rose 1.6 percent after shedding nearly 5 percent a day earlier.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.