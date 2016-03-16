A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian stock markets clawed back losses to close higher on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down healthcare stocks such as Lupin (LUPN.NS) and as a rise in crude oil prices propped up global markets.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.53 percent to end at 24,682.48, while the broader Nifty ended up 0.51 percent at 7,498.75.

Healthcare stocks such as Cipla (CIPL.NS) gained 1.1 percent after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Tuesday, while Lupin shares rose 1.6 percent after shedding nearly 5 percent a day earlier.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)