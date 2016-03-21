Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
India's stock markets rose to a near 11-week high on Monday as hopes increased the central bank could cut rates by as much as 50 basis points next month after the government slashed the country's retail savings rate last week.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 1.33 percent and closed at 25,285.37, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 1.31 percent at 7,704.25. Both indexes earlier hit their highest levels since Jan. 6.
Banks led the gains, with State Bank of India (SBI.NS) rising 2.9 percent and Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) advancing 2.5 percent.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.