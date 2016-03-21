Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

India's stock markets rose to a near 11-week high on Monday as hopes increased the central bank could cut rates by as much as 50 basis points next month after the government slashed the country's retail savings rate last week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 1.33 percent and closed at 25,285.37, while the broader NSE Nifty ended up 1.31 percent at 7,704.25. Both indexes earlier hit their highest levels since Jan. 6.

Banks led the gains, with State Bank of India (SBI.NS) rising 2.9 percent and Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) advancing 2.5 percent.

