The BSE Sensex closed at its highest in 11 weeks on Tuesday, as hopes of aggressive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India offset both profit-taking and global uncertainty after two explosions tore through Brussels airport on Tuesday morning killing 13 people.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.18 percent to end at 25,330.49, its highest close since January 6, clawing back from losses earlier in the day when it fell as much as 0.8 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 0.14 percent to close at 7,714.90.

