A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

India's stock markets ended virtually unchanged on Wednesday as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, although broader sentiment was supported by expectations the central bank would cut interest rates at its policy review on April 5.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.02 percent higher at 7,716.50. It advanced 1.5 percent in a holiday-shortened week, marking a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.03 percent to 25,337.56, gaining 1.5 percent on the week.

Markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)