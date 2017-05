A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI Indian stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day fall in five weeks, as investors booked profit in recent outperformers ahead of a busy week of events, including the expiry of domestic derivative contracts.

The Nifty fell 1.31 percent to 7,615.10, while the Sensex lost 1.46 percent to 24,966.40. Both indexes posted their biggest single-day percentage fall since Feb. 23.

Markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)