A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian stock markets jumped 1.8 percent on Wednesday and posted their biggest single-day percentage rise in about a month, tracking gains throughout Asia after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution when raising interest rates.

The broader Nifty rose 1.82 percent to end at 7,735.20, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since March 2. It had earlier gained as much as 1.9 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 1.76 percent to close at 25,338.58.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)