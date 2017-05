A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, rebounding from their worst fall in nearly two months in the previous session, but broader sentiment remained cautious as companies gear up to report their quarterly earnings.

The Nifty rose 0.15 percent to 7,614.35, after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session, its biggest single-day percentage decline since Feb. 11.

The Sensec gained 0.07 percent to close at 24,900.63.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)