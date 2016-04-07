Bank of India posts Q4 loss of 10.46 bln rupees
Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.
The BSE Sensex fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took gains off the table, continuing to book profits in recent outperformers as the upcoming quarterly reporting season is expected to be weak.
The benchmark BSE Sensex shed 0.86 percent to close at 24,685.42, its lowest since March 17.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.89 percent to 7,546.45. The index fell as much as 1 percent earlier in the session to its lowest level since March 18.
Indian share markets will remain open for trading on Friday, although currency and debt trading will be shut for a market holiday.
LONDON Oil rose on Monday, bolstered by confidence that top exporters will this week agree to extend supply curbs, with suggestions that the cuts could even be deepened.