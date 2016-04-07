People look at a screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The BSE Sensex fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took gains off the table, continuing to book profits in recent outperformers as the upcoming quarterly reporting season is expected to be weak.

The benchmark BSE Sensex shed 0.86 percent to close at 24,685.42, its lowest since March 17.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.89 percent to 7,546.45. The index fell as much as 1 percent earlier in the session to its lowest level since March 18.

Indian share markets will remain open for trading on Friday, although currency and debt trading will be shut for a market holiday.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)