India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
Indian stock markets closed little changed on Friday as investors took a pause before a busy week of corporate results, but the stock indexes posted their biggest weekly fall in six due to profit-taking in recent outperformers.
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.12 percent higher at 7,555.20, but posted a 2 percent fall for the week.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.05 percent to 24,673.84 and posted a 2.3 percent drop for the week.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.