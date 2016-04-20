A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares closed little changed on Wednesday after hitting their highest level in more than three months earlier in the session, as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) fell on weaker-than-expected margins, while Asian equities slipped following a drop in oil prices.

The Nifty .NSEI ended flat at 7,914.75, after earlier rising as much as 0.5 percent to its highest level since Jan. 1. The Sensex .BSESN gained 0.11 percent to close at 25,844.18.

Tata Consultancy Services declined 2.8 percent after the software services exporter's fourth-quarter margins came in below expectations.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)