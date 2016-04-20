Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
Indian shares closed little changed on Wednesday after hitting their highest level in more than three months earlier in the session, as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) fell on weaker-than-expected margins, while Asian equities slipped following a drop in oil prices.
The Nifty .NSEI ended flat at 7,914.75, after earlier rising as much as 0.5 percent to its highest level since Jan. 1. The Sensex .BSESN gained 0.11 percent to close at 25,844.18.
Tata Consultancy Services declined 2.8 percent after the software services exporter's fourth-quarter margins came in below expectations.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.