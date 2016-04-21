Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex edged up on Thursday, enough to lodge a sixth consecutive session of gains, as lenders rallied on a report that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has trimmed the list of companies that needed bad loan provisioning.

The index rose 0.14 percent to close at 25,880.38. However, the broader Nifty ended down 0.03 percent at 7,912.05.

Banking stocks were among the leading gainers, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank jumping 3.8 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.

