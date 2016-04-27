A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The BSE Sensex edged higher to post a second session of gains on Wednesday, led by Oil and Natural Gas Corp(ONGC.NS) after crude oil rallied to 2016 highs, but gains were limited ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank policy decisions.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.22 percent to close at 7,979.90, while the benchmark Sensex (.BSESN) ended 0.22 percent higher at 26,064.12.

ONGC jumped 3.5 percent while Oil India (OILI.NS) rose 2.8 percent on the back of strong gains in crude oil prices, led by falling output and a weaker dollar.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)