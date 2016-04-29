A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

India's stock markets closed unchanged after a volatile trading session on Friday as gains in energy stocks, following a recovery in crude prices, were offset by disappointing quarterly results from ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS).

The broader NSE Nifty edged up 0.03 percent to close at 7,849.80, but still down 0.7 percent for the week, snapping a two-week winning streak.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.01 percent higher at 25,606.62.

Oil refiners Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) rose 1.6 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC.NS) was up 0.18 percent as oil prices edged to new 2016 highs.

ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies shed 1.3 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

