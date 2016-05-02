A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI Indian stock markets ended lower on Monday following a spate of disappointing corporate results, including from InterGlobe Aviation, and after a business survey showed manufacturing growth fell its lowest in four months.

The Nikkei/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a four-month low of 50.5 in April from 52.4 in March.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.56 percent to 7,805.90 points. The index hit its lowest since April 13 earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE Sensex lost 0.66 percent to 25,436.97 points, after earlier hitting its lowest since April 12.

InterGlobe Aviation dropped 4.7 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)