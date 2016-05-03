A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian stocks surrendered earlier gains and closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking subdued regional stock markets as weak China factory data rekindled global growth worries.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.75 percent to 7,747.00, after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 0.81 percent to 25,229.70.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)