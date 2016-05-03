Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
Indian stocks surrendered earlier gains and closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking subdued regional stock markets as weak China factory data rekindled global growth worries.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.75 percent to 7,747.00, after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 0.81 percent to 25,229.70.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MUMBAI Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
MUMBAI Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order to cut his holding.