A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

RUETERS - Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly four weeks, as a recent string of positive corporate results raised tentative hopes about an improving domestic economy.

Sentiment was also boosted after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday left some economists anticipating only one interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 1.71 percent to 7,866.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 1.82 percent higher at 25,688.86.

Both indexes posted their biggest single-day percentage gains since April 13.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)