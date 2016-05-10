Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares bounced back from earlier losses to close higher on Tuesday, posting their second consecutive session of gains, as a rebound in crude oil prices and global stocks continued to favour riskier assets.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.28 percent higher at 7,887.80, after falling as much as 0.36 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.33 percent higher at 25,772.53. It fell as much as 0.29 percent earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)