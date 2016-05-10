Sensex hits all-time high in record-setting spree
Indian shares continued their record-setting spree on Tuesday, hitting all-time highs for the third time in five sessions, as investors remained bullish about the prospects of a good monsoon.
Indian shares bounced back from earlier losses to close higher on Tuesday, posting their second consecutive session of gains, as a rebound in crude oil prices and global stocks continued to favour riskier assets.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.28 percent higher at 7,887.80, after falling as much as 0.36 percent earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.33 percent higher at 25,772.53. It fell as much as 0.29 percent earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Indian shares continued their record-setting spree on Tuesday, hitting all-time highs for the third time in five sessions, as investors remained bullish about the prospects of a good monsoon.
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.