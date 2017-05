Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, led by lenders such as ICICI Bank, after the country's upper house of parliament passed a new bankruptcy code to address corporate debts and improve the ease of doing business.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.66 percent higher at 7,900.40, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.75 percent at 25,790.22.

ICICI Bank surged 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)