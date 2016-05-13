Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Friday after stronger-than-expected consumer inflation data raised the prospect the Reserve Bank of India would keep interest rates on hold, sending lenders such as State Bank of India sharply lower.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 1.08 percent lower at 7,814.90, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 1.17 percent at 25,489.57.

But both indexes posted their first weekly gain in three, on earnings results which have so far proven resilient. Both indexes gained 1 percent for the week.

SBI shares fell 1.9 percent on Friday.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)