Tata Sons appoints investment banking veteran as CFO
MUMBAI Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, has appointed Saurabh Agrawal as the chief financial officer of the company.
Indian shares fell more than 1 percent to post their biggest loss in three weeks on Thursday, tracking weak global markets as caution prevailed about the possibility of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as June.
The Nifty .NSEI closed down 1.1 percent at 7,783.40, posting its biggest percentage loss since April 28, while the Sensex .BSESN ended down 1.19 percent at 25,399.72.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)
MUMBAI Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order to cut his holding.