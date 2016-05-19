Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell more than 1 percent to post their biggest loss in three weeks on Thursday, tracking weak global markets as caution prevailed about the possibility of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as June.

The Nifty .NSEI closed down 1.1 percent at 7,783.40, posting its biggest percentage loss since April 28, while the Sensex .BSESN ended down 1.19 percent at 25,399.72.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)