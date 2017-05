Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Friday to post a weekly loss, tracking weak global markets as caution prevailed about the possibility of an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as June.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.43 percent at 7,749.70, after rising as much as 0.37 percent earlier in the session. It lost 0.4 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended down 0.39 percent at 25,301.90.

