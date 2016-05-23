A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, erasing gains earlier in the day as European shares were hit by sagging commodity prices and on caution ahead of a likely increase in U.S. interest rates as early as June.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.24 percent to 7,731.05, after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session. The index has lost nearly 2 percent over the previous three sessions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.28 percent to end at 25,230.36.

ITC however surged 4.99 percent after posting stronger-than-expected operating earnings.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)