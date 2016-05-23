Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
Indian stocks fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, erasing gains earlier in the day as European shares were hit by sagging commodity prices and on caution ahead of a likely increase in U.S. interest rates as early as June.
The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.24 percent to 7,731.05, after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session. The index has lost nearly 2 percent over the previous three sessions.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.28 percent to end at 25,230.36.
ITC however surged 4.99 percent after posting stronger-than-expected operating earnings.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON Friday's cyber attack hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries and that number could grow when people return to work on Monday, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Sunday.