Paytm launches niche payments bank
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
Indian shares jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday to post their best gain in nearly three months, as companies with big rural sales rose after a private weather forecaster predicted more monsoon rains than initially estimated.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 2.40 percent higher at 7,934.90, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 2.28 percent to close at 25,881.17.
Both the indexes posted their best percentage gain since March 1.
Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS) rose 2 percent, while two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) was up 1 percent, following the monsoon forecast from Skymet.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
MUMBAI Indian digital payments firm Paytm launched a niche payments bank on Tuesday, aiming to acquire 500 million customers in the next three years, the company said in a statement.
Gold was steady on Tuesday with investors staying on the sidelines following an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 19 people dead and over 50 injured.