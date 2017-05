A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Thursday to post their third session of gains, as Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) surged after upbeat March-quarter results, raising hopes about the domestic economy.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 1.7 percent higher at 8,069.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 1.88 percent to close at 26,366.68.

Larsen & Toubro jumped as much as 15 percent to its highest since October 2015. It closed up 14.1 percent.

