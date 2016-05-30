A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI Indian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday after earnings of blue chips such as Hindalco Industries Ltd beat street estimates, boosting hopes that the economy was recovering.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.27 percent to 8,178.50, and has now gained 5.5 percent over the five sessions to Monday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 0.27 percent to 26,725.60. Hindalco ended 12 percent higher.

