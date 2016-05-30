Sensex hits all-time high in record-setting spree
Indian shares continued their record-setting spree on Tuesday, hitting all-time highs for the third time in five sessions, as investors remained bullish about the prospects of a good monsoon.
MUMBAI Indian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday after earnings of blue chips such as Hindalco Industries Ltd beat street estimates, boosting hopes that the economy was recovering.
The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.27 percent to 8,178.50, and has now gained 5.5 percent over the five sessions to Monday.
The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 0.27 percent to 26,725.60. Hindalco ended 12 percent higher.
(Reporting by Manoj B Rawal; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW DELHI India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.