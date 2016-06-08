India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday as investors booked profit in recent outperformers, but defence stocks rose after the United States recognised the country as a "major defence partner" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing U.S. visit.
The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.08 percent higher at 8,273.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.04percent at 27,020.66.
Technical indicators point to more gains ahead, with the Nifty last month seeing its 50-day moving average cross above the 200-day average, creating a bullish trend called the "golden cross".
Defence-sector stocks, including Bharat Electronics (BAJE.NS), Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS), Reliance Defence and Engineering Ltd (RELD.NS) and Walchandnagar Industries Ltd (WALC.NS) rose between 6.8 pct and 17.3 pct, on hopes of new contracts.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.