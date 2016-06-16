A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, as negative sentiment persisted across the globe after the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged concerns over Britain's likely exit from the European Union while keeping key policy rates steady.

The BSE Sensex fell 0.75 percent to 26,525.46.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.8 percent at 8,140.75, after falling as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)