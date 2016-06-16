Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, as negative sentiment persisted across the globe after the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged concerns over Britain's likely exit from the European Union while keeping key policy rates steady.
The BSE Sensex fell 0.75 percent to 26,525.46.
The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.8 percent at 8,140.75, after falling as much as 1.6 percent earlier in the day.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.