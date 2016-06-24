A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People stand past a a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian shares fell more than 2 percent on Friday, their biggest single-day percentage fall since Feb. 11, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, sending global markets sharply lower.

The broader Nifty .NSEI fell 2.2 percent to close at 8,088.60 after earlier plunging as much as 4.15 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex .BSESN lost 2.2 percent to end at 26,397.71, after earlier losing as much as 4 percent.

For the week, the Nifty fell 1 percent, while the Sensex lost 0.9 percent.

Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) fell the most on both the indexes, tumbling as much as 13.67 percent, while Tata Steel (TISC.NS) dropped as much as 11.27 percent.

