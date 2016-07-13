A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Indian shares ended unchanged on Wednesday, pausing after two sessions of gains that drove indexes to near 11-month highs, as investors opted for caution ahead of quarterly results.

Uncertainty also prevailed in the market as investors await the government's announcement on the next central bank governor after local media reported that the candidate's name could be out this week.

The Nifty closed down 0.02 percent at 8,519.50 after hitting an 11-month high during the trading session, while the Sensex closed up 0.03 percent at 27,815.18, after touching its highest mark since Aug. 20, 2015.

(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)